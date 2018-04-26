WWE co-founder Linda McMahon shares her No. 1 tip for thriving in a male-dominated field

Linda McMahon has spent the majority of her career in environments dominated by men.

McMahon, 69, is the co-founder and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Currently, she's the leader of the Small Business Administration and one of just five women in President Donald Trump's 22-person Cabinet.

She tells CNBC Make It that the best way to succeed is to not try to blend in. She doesn't try to be "one of the guys."

"When you are constantly in a really heavily dominated male environment, the one counsel that I always give to young women and women who are older, as well, is don't think you have to change who you are," says McMahon.