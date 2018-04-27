'Staten Island Hustle' star's Herbidore aims to keep marijuana fresh

Like selling shovels during the gold rush, entrepreneurs and side hustlers alike are dreaming up creative ways to profit from a new boom: marijuana.

Adolfo LaCola, a serial hustler and star of CNBC's primetime show "Staten Island Hustle," hopes to cash in on the legal marijuana business's rising popularity with his new weed-storage product, the Herbidore.

It's a small, plastic canister that LaCola tells CNBC he plans to sell for between 30 and 40 cents to dispensaries, which package up and sell marijuana to consumers. Unlike other disposable canisters, the Herbidore is built to address a specific problem for pot enthusiasts: keeping marijuana fresh over a long period of time.

The latest episode of the show follows LaCola and fellow Staten Island side hustle experts — Dom Detore, Mike Palmer, Tony DeCicco and Ron Montana — as they develop the product and learn that finding a market may not be as easy as they'd thought.