The set designer behind 'Hamilton' says this mental habit is the secret to his creativity

"I had someone in my life tell me, 'Look outside, look at all the buildings. Every one of those buildings is owned by somebody. In 30 years, every one of those buildings will be owned by somebody else. You cannot compare yourself to someone 30 years in front of you. You can compare yourself to your peer group, but you have to be honest about those comparisons," he explains.
"I realized pretty early on in my career, that probably within my peer group, I was somebody that might be lucky enough and ambitious enough and connected enough and good enough at a job to get a building," he says. "The question was, what neighborhood would that building be in, how tall would that building be, how fancy...and would it be a building that I wanted to live in?"
Korins is now one of the most–decorated set designers working on Broadway, and his current projects include the scenic design for the new, highly-anticipated "Beetlejuice" musical.
While his sets have been nominated for Tony Awards and won an Emmy, he says his greatest work so far has been building David Korins Design, which he founded in 2004. The experiential design firm's credits include everything from Broadway blockbusters to restaurants like Manhattan's Bond 45 and commercials for Target.
"The project I'm most proud of is building this business," Korins says. "My work is made possible by an incredibly talented, totally committed, ferociously loyal — [and it's] phenomenally humbling that they all show up — group of people."