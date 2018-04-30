The set designer behind 'Hamilton' says this mental habit is the secret to his creativity

"Boredom is the moment before inspiration," Korins says. "And I have tried really hard to just shut up. Just shut up. People don't do it. People don't trust silence, they don't trust boredom, they are so self-conscious…and if you just shut up, you'll have an idea."

Technology, he explains, makes it hard to sit in a contemplative state, alone with your thoughts. But Korins urges that it's time to change that paradigm.

"You either talk to people and you build up that well of ideas, or you shut up again and think about it," he says. "When was the last time you sat there and actually thought, and didn't hear that ticking clock in your head or that desire to touch your phone...and just let that wave of boredom become meditative? That moment is the one right before the light bulb goes off."

Korins, 41, didn't get involved in set design until he was around 18, which he says was "tremendously behind" for the industry. He describes an environment in which his peers had grown up taking art classes, but at that point, Korins says he "basically had never even picked up a pencil."