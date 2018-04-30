This Kevin O'Leary-backed 28-year-old brings in 6 figures a year selling potatoes online

The business was founded in May 2015 by Alex Craig, a Texas resident inspired by a viral Reddit post of a potato covered in stamps.

When Craig shared the idea for Potato Parcel with his girlfriend at the time, "she said, 'You will not sell a single potato. This is the stupidest idea I've ever heard,'" Craig told WFAA in Texas in 2015. "On our second day that we were live, and we started promoting it on Reddit, and we got $2,000 in orders, and I just knew this was it."

By August, Craig was bringing in $10,000 in profit each month, WFAA reports. Later that year, Craig met Bekhit through an online chat room.

"I started helping him fulfill orders because I had some e-commerce experience and he didn't," Bekhit tells CNBC Make It. "He was kind of trying to transition out of that business." So in October of 2015, Craig agreed to sell the business to Bekhit for $42,000.

The pair appeared on "Shark Tank" together in 2016, and many of the sharks were more amused than impressed.