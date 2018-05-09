Bill Gates to Harvard students: 'This is a fascinating time to be alive'

Bill Gates says he's envious of the complex problems that today's young people will get to solve.

During a Q&A at Harvard last month, the Microsoft co-founder told students that it's a "more interesting time to be lucky enough to be a student at Harvard" than it was when he entered the Ivy in 1973.

Gates continued: "The ability to take innovation and solve problems including: How do you help low income students do as well as high income students? How do you go to Africa and help the health and education and take the incredible population growth that will be there and make that a positive asset for that continent?"