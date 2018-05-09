Want to retire early? Figure out what truly brings you happiness. Through my many financial mistakes, I learned the expensive way that buying stupid crap doesn't bring me happiness. It never had, but I steadfastly ignored that realization for many of my younger years after joining the workforce. I wanted to look like a successful businessperson.

Next, throw out your television and start creating rather than consuming. Ridding your life of "entertainment decay" is a tough hill to climb, but once you crest the summit, the ride down is absolute gold. The things that you thought you couldn't live without … you realize that you can.

What does it mean to "create"? It can mean anything – writing a blog post, knitting, photography. It can even mean creating a better YOU in the gym or on the track. In other words, DO STUFF. Don't sit and let stuff happen to you. Be proactive.

More from ThinkSaveRetire:

The 3 most critical steps to retire early

Why I refused to take a sabbatical and quit instead

My name is Steve, and I just retired at the age of 35

Other techniques, like experimenting with your life, traveling overseas and focusing on what you can control round out the article. Completely wise advice.

But we aren't done yet. Here's my best advice for retiring early.