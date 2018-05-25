3 types of job interview questions you should be prepared to answer at Google

A company is only as good as its employees, which is why Google places a heavy emphasis on the interview process.



"The interview is where you truly learn about a person — it is far more important than the resume," write former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Alphabet Inc. adviser Jonathan Rosenberg in their book "How Google Works."

To determine whether they want to hire you, the tech giant uses carefully crafted questions designed to elicit thoughtful answers. According to the book, there are three types of interview questions you should be prepared to answer at Google: