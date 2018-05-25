Self-made millionaire: If you want to succeed, don’t be yourself

How many times have you heard the popular phrase, "Just be yourself"? It sounds good, doesn't it? That's probably why it's so popular. Here's a word of advice: Every time you hear a common saying, something the masses agree with, think carefully about it.
Over 30 years ago, I was broke and on drugs. The next time somebody tells you to "just be yourself," remember this: If I stayed myself I'd still be in the small town of Lake Charles, Louisiana, living in a small brick house, and I'd still be on drugs.
What you want to do is become someone else. Yes — become somebody else! The real you.
Let me explain.
You don't need to copy others, but learn from them so you can become someone else, because you have to become someone else before you even begin to discover who you are. And the real you, you don't know that person yet. He or she has been under-educated or over-educated and either way taught misinformation. That's not your fault because schools don't teach you how to become the real you.