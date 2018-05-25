VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Self-made millionaire: If you want to succeed, don’t be yourself

Self-made millionaire: You should work through the holidays
Self-made millionaire: You should work through the holidays   

How many times have you heard the popular phrase, "Just be yourself"? It sounds good, doesn't it? That's probably why it's so popular. Here's a word of advice: Every time you hear a common saying, something the masses agree with, think carefully about it.

Over 30 years ago, I was broke and on drugs. The next time somebody tells you to "just be yourself," remember this: If I stayed myself I'd still be in the small town of Lake Charles, Louisiana, living in a small brick house, and I'd still be on drugs.

What you want to do is become someone else. Yes — become somebody else! The real you.

Let me explain.

You don't need to copy others, but learn from them so you can become someone else, because you have to become someone else before you even begin to discover who you are. And the real you, you don't know that person yet. He or she has been under-educated or over-educated and either way taught misinformation. That's not your fault because schools don't teach you how to become the real you.

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone
Courtesy of Grant Cardone
Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone

I've spent the last 30 years of my life stripping away the parts of me that aren't me. The "I got to save all my money" boy, the complainer, the blamer, the drug addict, none of that was the real me.

I'm not who I used to be because I decided to become the me I'm supposed to be. If you're going to be yourself, then first you need to discover your real self.

In discovering the real you, you'll see that you have bad habits that need to be replaced with good habits. How do you do that?

By emulating those who are more successful than you currently are. This is why so many people have mentors and invest in coaches.

Most people are not happy with who they are, so they look to others to see what they can become. This is normal: It's not a bad thing to look up to others!

Think about it:

  • If you aren't in shape, you look to become like someone who is fit.
  • If you're a bad student, you look up to the kid on the honor roll.
  • If you don't have enough money, you look to the financially successful guy.

No matter how successful you become, you can almost always find someone further along. This is how I keep reaching for my full potential because becoming someone else actually is the path to becoming who I can be — the real me.

"Just be yourself." Just be broke? Just be a complainer? Just be addicted?

No. Don't "just be yourself" — become someone else, the real you, and you will accomplish what others say can't be done!

Don't miss: Self-made millionaire: If you have these 3 traits, 'you're never going to have a problem with money'

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Before you buy splurge this Valentine's Day, consider this
Before you splurge on Valentine's Day, consider this   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...