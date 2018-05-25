Self-made millionaire: If you want to succeed, don’t be yourself

I've spent the last 30 years of my life stripping away the parts of me that aren't me. The "I got to save all my money" boy, the complainer, the blamer, the drug addict, none of that was the real me.

I'm not who I used to be because I decided to become the me I'm supposed to be. If you're going to be yourself, then first you need to discover your real self.

In discovering the real you, you'll see that you have bad habits that need to be replaced with good habits. How do you do that?

By emulating those who are more successful than you currently are. This is why so many people have mentors and invest in coaches.

Most people are not happy with who they are, so they look to others to see what they can become. This is normal: It's not a bad thing to look up to others!

Think about it:

If you aren't in shape, you look to become like someone who is fit.

If you're a bad student, you look up to the kid on the honor roll.

If you don't have enough money, you look to the financially successful guy.

No matter how successful you become, you can almost always find someone further along. This is how I keep reaching for my full potential because becoming someone else actually is the path to becoming who I can be — the real me.

"Just be yourself." Just be broke? Just be a complainer? Just be addicted?

No. Don't "just be yourself" — become someone else, the real you, and you will accomplish what others say can't be done!

