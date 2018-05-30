VISIT CNBC.COM

3 traits Jamie Dimon says you need to score a job at JP Morgan

JP Morgan is extremely selective about who it hires. According to its CEO Jamie Dimon, the bank boasts nearly 250,000 "top notch" employees within investment banking, sales, trading and general management and recruits from some of the "best schools in the world."

For those looking to snag a job at the financial institution, be prepared to demonstrate "leadership characteristics."

"We need people who can run the damn joint," Dimon says at a Stanford University speaker series.

While the CEO admits it can be hard to show leadership when you're young, he says there are three things he looks for in potential employees:

1. Knowledge

To truly impress Dimon, it's imperative that you do your research. He says that he often has people reach out to him asking to learn more about the company, yet they don't bother to read his 30-page chairman's letter.

Or they'll pitch him an idea but won't take the time to research similar projects that the company has already done. The CEO says that young people should strive to know everything about a given topic.

"So when you're having a conversation, they're actually enhancing your life, as opposed to the other way around," he explains.

2. Character

This is "signa quo non," says Dimon — absolutely necessary.

People with character tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, says the CEO. "They don't shave the truth and they say the same thing to you that they say to [someone else]."

Dimon adds that the second he sees someone who lacks character he immediately severs ties.

"I have no interest," he says. "I don't have time for that."

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase.
Mark Urban | CNBC
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase.

3. Relatability 

People often focus on the competitive nature of finance, but the ability to relate to others is an extremely valuable trait in business, says Dimon.

Being relatable is particularly useful when collaborating with colleagues.

The CEO notes that collaboration doesn't mean that everyone always has to agree or that "you go along with the get along," it simply means that you're able to work well together for the good of the company.

