3 traits Jamie Dimon says you need to score a job at JP Morgan

JP Morgan is extremely selective about who it hires. According to its CEO Jamie Dimon, the bank boasts nearly 250,000 "top notch" employees within investment banking, sales, trading and general management and recruits from some of the "best schools in the world."

For those looking to snag a job at the financial institution, be prepared to demonstrate "leadership characteristics."

"We need people who can run the damn joint," Dimon says at a Stanford University speaker series.

While the CEO admits it can be hard to show leadership when you're young, he says there are three things he looks for in potential employees: