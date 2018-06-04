CEO: When I got my first leadership role at 30 I hid myself away for a month. Here's why

For most people, scoring a promotion is an opportunity to step forward and raise your profile.

But for MediaCom Worldwide Chairman and CEO Steve Allan, bagging his first major leadership role was a chance to hide himself away — for a whole month.

Allan was just 30 at the time. But even today, as the 57-year-old sits at the helm of one of the world's largest media agencies, he insists the "unusual" move was one of the greatest of his career.

"I spent my first four weeks not being seen," Allan told CNBC Make It of his promotion to managing director of what was then known as The Media Business Group in 1991.

Instead of flaunting his new title, he decided meet with each of the company's staff and clients to try to understand the issues that mattered most to them. At the time, the U.K. company was around 200-people-strong and was laying the groundwork for international expansion and a public listing.

"It was unusual for an MD, but I spent two hours with every person in the company," said Allan.

"When I came away from that, I felt like I knew everyone at the company and could come up with a business plan from there."