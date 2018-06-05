This 18-year-old launched a hedge fund from his bedroom in suburban New Jersey

The summer after his sophomore year in high school, when he was 16, Mattox participated in the Goldman Sachs All Star Code program, a six-week program hosted at the firm's New York office, which teaches computer science and leadership skills. That program gave him not only foundational technical skills, but also the confidence that he could take on such a challenge, his parents observed.

In addition to reading a lot, Mattox educates himself by reaching out to financial professionals he met during his summer working at Goldman Sachs and by getting references from those people to speak others. Mattox also follows up with family connections, he says.

Mattox also reached out and spoke with another young financier, Jacob Wohl, who today is only 20 years old, according to Wohl's LinkedIn profile. Mattox has spoken with Wohl on the phone and met him in person once when he was out in Los Angeles. Wohl is now one of the members of the Mattox's Board of Advisors.

Mattox decided if he could launch a hedge fund in high school, it might help him impress college admissions officers.

"It looked great on a college application," Mattox says to CNBC Make It about his decision to launch North Tabor Capital. Indeed, he wrote his main common application college essay about the process of launching a hedge fund. "I decided it was a wonderful way to not only make money, it looked very impressive, you know, considering I wanted to work in finance when I was older. It looked like something that was just right for me and a great way to get experience."

Also, he says, he realized he was good at trading and managing finances. "It does excite me and I enjoy math and statistics, but at the same time, like, I found something that I was good at," says Mattox. "It was something I was good at first and then I sort of learned to love it later."

Mattox doesn't solicit his hedge fund — investors reach out to him. "Everyone who is invested in the fund reaches out to me first. I don't actually actively pursue anyone," says Mattox. His first investor was a family friend who knew about his ambitions. From there, "it's all by word of mouth." All of his clients are friends and family, says Mattox.

His parents, though, are not clients. "We don't have enough money to invest in Cole's hedge fund. Hopefully when we grow up, we will be able to have enough money to invest, but I think he has a minimum investment amount and we have three kids," says Mattox's mom, Kuae.