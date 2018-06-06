Elon Musk: ‘I think I do have like an issue with, uh, time’

At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California, on Tuesday, co-founder and CEO Elon Musk responded to a question about missed Model 3 production targets with, in part, a story about his childhood.

"I think I do have like an issue with, uh, time. It's been true since…" Musk says, interrupting his own sentence.

"I have a condition, I dunno. My brother used to, like, when we were catching the bus to school, he would lie to me about the time. And he would always say it was earlier than it actually was and then I would get there slightly after that — and then we would actually be able to catch the bus," says Musk about his older brother, Kimbal. "So, you know..."

During the shareholder meeting, Musk says it is "quite likely" Tesla will hit a weekly Model 3 production rate of 5,000 cars "by the end of this month."

That production rate comes after the company has set and missed production goals for the Model 3 vehicle. In April, when Gayle King, host of "CBS This Morning," did an interview with Musk at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, Tesla was doing just north of 2,000 cars per week.

"This is something I am trying to get better at," Musk says at the shareholder meeting.