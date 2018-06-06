Amy Woldrich is traveling across the country in an RV, staying in a new city every month or two (she is currently in Austin, Texas). And she's able to do it thanks to her flexible and lucrative side gig as a dog walker for Rover.
Dog-walking apps are big business: Wag raised $300 million in January; Australia-based Mad Paws recently received $5 million from Qantas Airlines; and Rover, which features on-demand drop-in visits and doggy day care, options other apps currently do not have, raised $125 million in a private equity round led by T. Rowe Price in May.
The selection process to be a dog walker is strict (Wall Street Journal compared getting a dog walking job to getting into Harvard), but once you're in, you can make a comfortable living.