"If you're self motivated and willing to put the hours in, there are plenty of dogs that need to be walked," Woldrich, 35, tells CNBC Make It. "I was speaking with a friend recently who was able to buy a house using her Rover income alone."

With her husband, Jackson, 32, a handyman with Task Rabbit, Woldrich has been on the road for 11 months, having hit Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; and El Paso, Texas so far. She has plans to travel for a year (next stop: New Orleans).

In addition to being a freelance pet photographer, Woldrich makes between $100 and $350 a week, walking between three to six dogs a day for about 30 minutes each, though she says full-time dog walkers can make a lot more.

It's enough to keep their journey going. "Expenses on the road are minimal," Woldrich says. "We no longer have car payments and our 'rent' for the places we park are usually between $300 to $600 a month, and they often include utilities." She says one of their biggest expenses is repairs, like putting in a new air conditioning unit in their vehicle that cost nearly $700.