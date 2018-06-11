8 wine clubs that are bound to fill the wineless void in your life

Viticole
Master sommelier Brian McClintic was the subject of the documentary films "SOMM" and "SOMM: Into the Bottle." Inspired by travel, McClintic launched Viticole in 2016 as a wine club and travel blog. Each month's offering features wine from organically grown farms and collaborations with winemakers from around the world. All wines are exclusive to Viticole. There are two clubs to choose from, shipments arrive monthly and bottles typically cost between $35 and $55.
Viticole Wine Club Waiting List: Two to three bottles per shipment, $105 per month, plus tax and discounted shipping
Viticole Wine Club 2.0 Waiting List: Four to six bottles per shipment, $210 per month, plus tax and discounted shipping
Residents of Arkansas and Hawaii receive shipments in full cases three times a year, in January, May and October.
Plonk wine club
If you're tired of the usual Cabernet or Sauvignon blanc, Plonk might be the wine club for you. This personal wine concierge service scours the globe for adventurous, off-the-beaten-path wines. Plonk will introduce you to indigenous grape varieties that broaden your wine horizon. Independent farmers and winemakers organically produce all of Plonk's wines.
There are three wine clubs to choose from: a mixed wine club (including reds, whites, roses and sparkling wines), a red wine club and a white wine club. Customers can choose from a four-bottle case or 12-bottle case, with the average bottle costing $24.
Four bottles:
Three months, $330
Six months, $660
12 months, $1320
12 bottles:
Monthly, $285 per shipment
Quarterly, $285 per shipment
