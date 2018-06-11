8 wine clubs that are bound to fill the wineless void in your life

Wine clubs can be a great way to taste new wines and expand your knowledge. If you consider yourself a bit of a sommelier and would like to discover some new blends — your favorite Chilean shiraz seems a bit too sweet nowadays — or maybe you're just looking for a no-hassle way to up your reserves, a wine club may be for you.



But just like choosing the right wine pairings, finding the right wine club can seem complicated. There are so many things to consider: Should I stick to just Cabernets or Chardonnays or go with a mix? Do I want to expand into roses and Zinfandels? How long is the commitment? What are the shipping costs?

Before signing up, do a little homework. Discover if there are any hidden costs, if it is run by a certified sommelier and if the wines they include are highly rated. A wine subscription is also a great gift. Here is a look at eight wine clubs that are bound to fill the wineless void in your life (or someone else's).