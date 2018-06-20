How this ex-addict turned self-made millionaire created the world's most hellish peppers   

"I started studying peppers back in 1981 when I went to college," says Currie.

He grew up in Michigan and ended up on the seven-year college plan, bouncing from school to school. "I liked drinking with the frat boys," he says.

Currie eventually became a stock broker. His first day on the job after passing his Series 7 test was October 19, 1987, also known as Black Monday, when global markets collapsed.

"That was a sign from God, I think," says Currie.

Currie kept chasing money over the next decade, though not always legally. "I wanted money so that I could keep on partying," he says. "I was a functional addict, essentially...I was miserable on the inside."

Finally, one night in 1999, "I wanted to die," he says.

There was a blizzard that night in the Michigan town where Currie was living, and he says he opened all the doors and windows of his condo to let the snow in, planning to lay down and freeze to death.

"I just had that hole, that hole that all people in addiction know," he explains.

Then he saw a vision: "I saw this angel, it was a white apparition." Currie says it was a female, "and that apparition told me to go to a certain place." Currie says the angel told him to look for particular signage, though he didn't recognize it. So he packed up his Camaro "with a bunch of booze and drugs and guns" and started driving in the blizzard. "I actually stopped at a friend of mine's house, just because I wound up there, and they knew where the sign was for this place," Currie says. "We drove the next morning to it, and it turned out to be a rehab facility, and I got clean."