Author who studies millionaires: 240 minutes a day separates the rich from everyone else

There are 1,440 minutes in each day. That is the one common denominator we all share. With respect to time, we are all on equal footing. And most people, rich or poor, use about 1,200 of those minutes for the following activities: work, commuting, family-related, sleeping, eating, bathing, bathroom, grooming and dressing.

That leaves about 240 minutes of time each day. And it is what the rich do with those 240 minutes that separates them from everyone else.

According to my Rich Habits Study — for which I interviewed 233 wealthy individuals and 128 poor individuals over three years, from March 2004 to March 2007 — the self-made rich make good use of their 240 minutes in the following ways.