Only 47% of Americans have enough emergency savings—but most people aren’t worried

Suze Orman, financial expert and former CNBC television host, offers a different take. She says even six months' worth of expenses isn't enough to feel secure.
What if you lose your job and can't find another one for a year? What if you're hit with an out-of-the-blue medical emergency? A million potential scenarios could drain your savings without warning, so it's better to have at least eight to 12 months' worth of living expenses squirreled away, Orman told the audience at the 2017 eMerge Americas conference.
"You need as much money in the bank that makes you feel secure," she says. "Don't go fooling yourself, 'It's okay, I can charge on a credit card, I can do this.' You should have at least eight months. Not six months, not three months, I'd like to see you have eight months to one year."
