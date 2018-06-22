Marc Benioff, Oprah and 3 other business leaders say this habit is key to their success

In 2005, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the San Francisco Gate that he first started practicing meditation when he was an employee rising through the ranks at Oracle. He said that as someone who has always been interested in "keeping a clear head," meditation helped him to relieve some of the stress he was going through at the time.

"I also started a yoga practice at the same time," he said. "We do have a yoga class at Salesforce.com for our employees twice a week."

When asked recently by The New York Times how mediation has influenced his leadership style, Benioff said the practice has helped him to maintain an attitude that allows him to listen closely before making any decisions.

"Having a beginner's mind informs my management style," he says. "I'm trying to listen deeply, and the beginner's mind is informing me to step back, so that I can create what wants to be, not what was. I know that the future does not equal the past. I know that I have to be here in the moment."