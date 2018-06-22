Marc Benioff, Oprah and 3 other business leaders say this habit is key to their success

Studies show that meditation can help reduce stress, increase focus and boost memory retention. So, it comes as no surprise that some of today's most successful business leaders rely on this practice to help them thrive in their careers.
Mmany CEOs and executives like Marc Benioff and Arianna Huffington have made meditation part of their daily routine. Some leaders have even implemented workplace programs that teach their employees how to turn the practice into a daily habit as well.
Here are some of the highly successful people who use meditation as their main strategy for managing workplace stress: