Meet the chainsaw-wielding, flying linemen who help keep your power on   

Despite the dangers, Brooks says he knew he wanted the job the moment he saw the Haverfield Aviation team in action.

“Where I live, there’s not a whole lot of jobs, so the good lord really blessed me," says Brooks, who had never been on an airplane before he landed the job. "Truth of it is, people [go] to Six Flags and pay a [lot of] money to get to take a little old ride. And I get paid to do something even better than any of that.”

The average powerline worker makes around $67,000 a year depending on their region, but aerial linemen can make a lot more. “I probably make around $90,000 to $100,000 a year, and I’m not one of the top-paid guys,” says Brooks.

Still he says, it’s not all about the money. “Keeping the infrastructure up, keeping the national grid going is very important. I could get emotional thinking about it. But I am privileged — I’ve been blessed."

—CNBC's Melissa Lustrin contributed to this report.



