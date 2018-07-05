How this man turned his hobby into a 6-figure business

Have you ever dreamed of ditching your day job? Maybe you want to write a novel or start a business but worry about making ends meet.

If you’re afraid to make the leap, you should know that it’s possible to do what you love and make a living. Lucas Alcalde is a perfect example. A passionate home-brewer, he launched a business called Kegs & Code Co. Juggling his regular job and his business, he grew his company over the course of three years. Now, it’s his full-time job.

“I’m super excited to say that I quit the 9-to-5,” Alcalde said. Here’s how he turned his side hustle into a successful business.

