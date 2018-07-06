This is the age when you should remove your graduation year from your resume 

Your resume should provide a chronological account of your education and work history, including the year you graduated from college — right?

Wrong. It turns out that including your college graduation date could do more harm than good as you get older.

Federal law prohibits discrimination in all aspects of employment for those 40 years of age and older. But the reality is that "age discrimination is still alive and well,” says Elaine Varelas, managing partner at career consulting firm Keystone Partners. When you include your graduation date, she tells CNBC Make It, you're giving the employer a sense of your age, which can actually hinder your chances of getting hired as you approach 50.

If you choose to include your graduation year at all, which some career experts advise against doing, the general consensus is to remove this information between ages 40-50. You want the “focus to be on the skills that you provide and the value that you bring to their organization,” Varelas explains — not your age.