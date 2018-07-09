YouTube star referred over $10 million in Tesla sales to get a free car

YouTube star Ben Sullins, who has facilitated over $10 million in Tesla sales, has scored the biggest prize available from Tesla's referral program: a free Founder’s Series Next Gen Roadster.
Although the car isn’t slated to be released until 2020, Sullins is looking forward to owning his third Tesla to go with his Model 3 and Model S. “I'm definitely going to take one on a long road trip with my wife up and down the California coast as I promised her already,” Sullins tells CNBC Make It. “Other than that, I want to share it with people, I want to take people for rides, I want to go to car events.
"I want to do what Elon has intended to do with the car, which is to remove the halo from gas-powered cars to electric cars.”