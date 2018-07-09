YouTube star referred over $10 million in Tesla sales to get a free car

Two years ago, Sullins, 36, quit his full-time, six-figure job as a data scientist to become a full-time content producer for his blog and YouTube channel Teslanomics. He qualified for the free Roadster in 2017; to date, over 100 people have used his referral link to purchase their own cars. CNBC Make It has confirmed that Sullins is among the top-performing participants of Tesla's program and is not affiliated with nor sponsored by the company.

“My wife asked me the other day, ‘Why are you doing this?’ because I could just be making online courses and those are financially far more lucrative,” Sullins says. “But my answer wasn’t money, it’s just fun. I get to go to fun events and get to do crazy things, and the more and more you do it, the most access you get. It’s just amazing."

In July of 2015, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the referral program for Tesla owners to encourage their friends to buy cars, too, by offering incentives. "I'm not entirely certain at all if it will work or not,” Musk said at the time.

Through the program, Sullins has also earned a VIP Tesla factory tour, invitations to the Model 3 and Tesla Semi truck unveilings and a kid-sized Tesla Model S. He is owed other rewards, too, like the Tesla Powerall rechargeable home batteries, and early access to Solar Roof, Tesla's solar panel roof tiles.