VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's how much Supreme Court justices get paid

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (R) speaks after US President Donald Trump announced his nomination in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN | AFP | Getty Images
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (R) speaks after US President Donald Trump announced his nomination in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Monday. If confirmed, Kavanaugh, 53, will become one of the most powerful and influential people in government for what could be decades, and he'll lock in a healthy six-figure salary, too.

Kavanaugh currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where judges make $220,600 a year, according to the U.S. Courts website. Associate justices on the Supreme Court make $255,300, while the Chief Justice, currently John Roberts, makes $267,000. These salaries usually increase by $2,000-$3,000 each year.

A seat on the court comes with some desirable benefits, like a summer break when court isn't in session between July and October. It's not exactly a vacation, as justices use the summer to prepare for cases schedule for the fall, but it is when they do most of their traveling to lecture and teach. And much of that travel is subsidized.

Federal judges have the option to enroll in insurance plans through the Federal Employee Health Benefits system, whose website claims it offers "the widest selection of health plans in the country." And justices can look forward to a generous retirement package. If they retire at 70 after serving 10 years, or at 65 after serving 15 years, they qualify for an annual pension equal to their highest full salary.

Here's how much President Trump's 27-year-old assistant makes
Here's how much President Trump's 27-year-old assistant makes   

At least six, and perhaps all, of the sitting Supreme Court justices are millionaires, the Center for Public Integrity found after analyzing 2016 financial disclosures. With an estimated net worth just over $6 million, Stephen Breyer is the wealthiest justice, with the possible exception of Neil Gorsuch, since when the report was published Gorsuch had yet to disclose his finances for that year. His 2015 disclosure, however, indicated he was worth between $3.1 million and $7.2 million, the Center reported.

Kavanaugh claimed to have up to $65,000 in assets, which doesn't necessarily include items such as cars or mortgages, in a recent financial filing, as well $27,500 in non-investment income on top of his salary, reports Money. The house he shares with his wife and two daughters is valued at $1 million.

The fortunes of current justices extend beyond salaries and savings to additional streams of income. Breyer, for example, reported $45,000 in royalties in 2016 from his book, "The Court and the World," while Sonia Sotomayor has earned millions for her 2013 memoir, "My Beloved World."

And, of course, some justices invest. When the Supreme Court took a patent case involving Cisco in 2015, Breyer had to sit out because he owns up to $100,000 in Cisco stock.

Don't miss: Paul Ryan could get a pension of $84,930 a year—here's how that compares to most Americans

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Why 'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary pays $80 for a haircut every 10 days
Why 'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary pays $80 for a haircut every 10 days   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...