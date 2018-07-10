Here's how much Supreme Court justices get paid

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Monday. If confirmed, Kavanaugh, 53, will become one of the most powerful and influential people in government for what could be decades, and he'll lock in a healthy six-figure salary, too.

Kavanaugh currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where judges make $220,600 a year, according to the U.S. Courts website. Associate justices on the Supreme Court make $255,300, while the Chief Justice, currently John Roberts, makes $267,000. These salaries usually increase by $2,000-$3,000 each year.

A seat on the court comes with some desirable benefits, like a summer break when court isn't in session between July and October. It's not exactly a vacation, as justices use the summer to prepare for cases schedule for the fall, but it is when they do most of their traveling to lecture and teach. And much of that travel is subsidized.

Federal judges have the option to enroll in insurance plans through the Federal Employee Health Benefits system, whose website claims it offers "the widest selection of health plans in the country." And justices can look forward to a generous retirement package. If they retire at 70 after serving 10 years, or at 65 after serving 15 years, they qualify for an annual pension equal to their highest full salary.