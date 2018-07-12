Bill Bratton reveals what his 'biggest mistake' taught him about ambition

Former two-time New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton has learned a lot in his decades-long career, during which he also served as Police Commissioner of Boston and Los Angeles Chief of Police.

But in a new interview with CNBC Make It, the consummate cop reveals he’s never learned more about the intricacies of leadership then he did after making his “biggest professional mistake,” which happened during his time serving under then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The differences the two had during his time as commissioner — including a tiff over a 1996 Time magazine cover that seemingly gave Bratton primary credit for New York’s crime drop — led to Bratton’s resignation just two years after Giuliani appointed him to the role.