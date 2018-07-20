An ocean cruise is a great way to stargaze, but one ship is offering guests a closer look at our galaxy with its own high-tech planetarium on board.

Viking Cruises' Orion, which debuted in June, features a high-tech planetarium dubbed The Explorer's Dome. It's the highest definition planetarium to ever sail the seas (Cunard's Queen Mary 2 has a smaller, less high-tech planetarium).

Located on the upper level of the two-deck Explorers Lounge, The Explorer's Dome offers guests special, panoramic films about exploration, such as "Journey to Space" and "Life Under the Arctic Sky," in a fully immersive theater experience.