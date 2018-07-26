Things got a bit more serious since when we were left with my home (which had become a rental), some vacant land owned by Aaron and the house we had purchased together. All of that debt amounted to around $400,000.

With the smaller debt, it was easy to see the progress we were making. The numbers were a bit more manageable. Despite putting a dent in our overall debt, I again became paralyzed by fear when looking at that huge amount. I just didn’t think we could do it.

We were two years into our debt-free journey at that point, and we had scrimped and saved, cutting costs as much as possible. The thought of living this way for another couple of years was daunting. I was tired of always saying no all the time. I was tired of putting all of my money towards debt instead of having fun. I was tired of always having to say no to the kids when they wanted extras. I was tired of wearing old clothing. I was tired of living on a tight budget.

I just wanted to give up. I couldn’t see how we were going to be able to get ourselves out of this mess.