MoviePass just raised its prices — here's what people are saying on Twitter 

The talk of Twitter on Tuesday, of course, was the potential collapse of the cult-favorite subscription service MoviePass.

After experiencing multiple outages, reportedly due to the company burning through all its cash and being unable to pay for tickets, MoviePass announced on Tuesday a new pricing model. Within the next 30 days, it will be increasing its standard monthly rate of $9.95 per month to $14.95 per month. The company also said that some movies will have limited availability during their first two weeks.

While the company has long been plagued by criticism that its prices were too low to be sustainable and that its customer service is nearly non-existent, in recent days, the future of the company seems particularly questionable.

So over the past 24 hours, frustrated MoviePass users have taken to Twitter to comment on the company's roller-coaster ride of pricing changes and outage issues.

Many are using humor, including various clips from TV show, "The Office."

Others, not so much; MoviePass has also made some people angry.

Meanwhile, some users have already begun eyeing different options for subscription-like movie services, and others have threatened a class-action lawsuit.

