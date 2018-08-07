This is the question Wyclef Jean asks himself every day to be more successful

Musician, producer and composer Wyclef Jean is widely-known as a music mogul. But now, Jean can add another title to his ever-growing resume: mentor.

Jean, who was a member of the immensely popular musical group the Fugees in the '90s, is offering his mentoring services on the popular freelancer platform Fiverr Pro.

So what does the star look for when determining whether someone has the potential for success?

Someone who "fully understand[s] the playing field that you're entering" and is willing to learn every aspect of the business, Jean tells CNBC Make It.

Jean recalls that when he was in high school, he told his teacher he wanted to be a battle rapper. Jean — who now knows how to play over 15 instruments — remembers that teacher telling him to expand his mindset and to learn more than just how to rap.

"She was like, 'Well, you want to be a battle rapper but you play all these instruments. So, let me show you the 360 of what this can be. If you don't learn how to read sheet music and somebody else writes your score, it's going to cost you $40,000,'" Jean recalls her saying. (Songwriters make royalties off the songs they write, which can add up if it's a hit.)

"I'm like, 'okay, where do I start to learn 'Every Good Boy Does Fine?" he says, referencing the common mnemonic used to remember treble clef musical notes.