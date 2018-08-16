Google is a highly sought-after employer, fielding more than 50,000 applicants a week. Yet just a sliver of those applicants actually get hired, thanks, in part to poorly-written resumes.

While Google automatically rejects resumes with typos, a more critical error won't get flagged by spellcheck. Most resume job descriptions, according to Google recruiters and hiring experts, are too vague and too lengthy. More critically, those descriptions don't explicitly demonstrate how candidates made big things happen — how they led projects, boosted sales or saved the company money.

To help you avoid making that same error, a Google software engineer and recruiter shared a simple job description formula in a company-sponsored YouTube video designed to make resume-speak easy: "Accomplished X, as measured by Y, by doing Z."