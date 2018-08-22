Her parents left Taiwan for the American dream. She moved to Asia to follow hers

Carol Chen considers herself to be living the American dream: Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, and she now owns her own business as an adult.

But instead of staying in the U.S., she headed off to follow a dream in Singapore. She started Covetella, an online and brick-and-mortar company that offers designer dress rentals in the island nation, and just worked with the hit film "Crazy Rich Asians."

"I think that the American dream is a bit outdated in the sense that it can happen anywhere," Chen said. "It doesn't happen to be in America."

In 1980, Chen's parents came to the U.S., where her father was the first in her family to go to college and her mom worked as a restaurant server. She was born in Colorado and lived between there, Mississippi and Texas.

"It's kind of ironic that now that they have established themselves in the U.S., I'm coming back to Asia to establish myself," she said.

Chen came up with the idea for Covetella after moving to Singapore four years ago when she was unable to find dresses within her budget. She cited Rent The Runway — an American dress and accessory rental company that was started in 2009 in New York — as an inspiration to launch her start-up.