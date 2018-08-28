Here are the most expensive ZIP codes for renters in the US

Big cities offer big salaries — though at a cost. The rental market in those cities can be punishing, especially in the summer, when prices peak. In July, the national average hit an all-time record high of $1,409, according to the apartment search website RENTCafe. But in some of America's priciest neighborhoods, $1,400 would be a bargain.

Using market data from Yardi Matrix, RENTCafe released a ranking of the priciest ZIP codes for renters in the U.S. and identified the most expensive ones by region, too.

There's a considerable range: The most expensive neighborhood in Alaska falls below the national average, while some ZIP codes in California, Massachusetts and New York are expensive enough that you would struggle to afford a place on anything less than a six-figure salary.