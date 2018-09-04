Some job hunters want only that – a job and a paycheck. They think in the short-term. Those with an appetite for adventure, on the other hand, are comfortable with risk and change. These people want to build things and make their mark.

When I talk to candidates for leadership roles, I say, "Let's embark on an interesting adventure together. After 20 or 30 years, you can tell your grandkids about it."

I'll also add, "If you're just looking for stability, then don't come here. I can't guarantee that you'll succeed, but I can guarantee you'll have an adventure." This approach always helps me find the risk takers and those with fresh thinking.

Daniel Zhang is the Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group, one of the world's largest retail commerce companies.

