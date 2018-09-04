If you invested $1,000 in Nike 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now 

VISIT CNBC.COM

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing

Investing in these stocks would have made you rich by now — here's other ways to invest your money   

Athletic apparel company Nike announced recently that Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was one of the first NFL players to kneel in protest of racial injustice during the national anthem, will be featured in the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" advertising campaign. The company's stock fell more than 2 percent Tuesday morning following strongly polarized reactions to the announcement.

Still, if you invested $1,000 in Nike 10 years ago, that decision would have paid off. According to CNBC calculations, a $1,000 investment made in early September 2008 would be worth about $6,131.47 as of midday September 4, 2018, or more than five times as much, including price appreciation and dividends reinvested.

While Nike's stock has performed well over the last decade, however, any individual stock can over- or under-perform and past returns do not predict future results.

CNBC: Nike Stock as of Septemer 4, 2018

Kaepernick, who has become the face of the NFL protests, is not currently signed with any football team and has filed a grievance accusing the NFL of colluding to keep him off the field. An arbitrator has allowed that case to proceed.

It isn't yet clear how Kaepernick's inclusion in the campaign will affect Nike's stock in the long-term. Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, warns, "While Nike has been doing relatively well in a sports market that is under pressure, it cannot afford to make bad decisions. Anything which has the potential to damage market share, such as overtly political campaigns, should be avoided." But, in a recent episode of "Squawk on the Street," CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer points out, "if people think Colin Kaepernick is cool," then "it's a win for Nike."

Other athletes including Serena Williams, LeBron James, Lacey Baker, Shaquem Griffin and Odell Beckham Jr. will also be featured in Nike's campaign, the company announced.

If you're looking to invest in the next Nike or just considering putting some money in the stock market, experienced investors like Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban and Tony Robbins suggest you start with index funds, which hold every stock in an index, offer low turnover rates, attendant fees and tax bills, and fluctuate with the market to eliminate the risk of picking individual stocks.

This is an updated version of a previously published story.

