If you invested $1,000 in Nike 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now 

Athletic apparel company Nike announced recently that Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was one of the first NFL players to kneel in protest of racial injustice during the national anthem, will be featured in the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" advertising campaign. The company's stock fell more than 2 percent Tuesday morning following strongly polarized reactions to the announcement.
Still, if you invested $1,000 in Nike 10 years ago, that decision would have paid off. According to CNBC calculations, a $1,000 investment made in early September 2008 would be worth about $6,131.47 as of midday September 4, 2018, or more than five times as much, including price appreciation and dividends reinvested.
While Nike's stock has performed well over the last decade, however, any individual stock can over- or under-perform and past returns do not predict future results.