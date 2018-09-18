Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprised this teen with a $100,000 scholarship

A Florida high school student got the surprise of a lifetime recently: a $100,000 college scholarship from hip-hop royalty Beyoncé and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

Keshawn Morgan's whirlwind week began when his local Boys & Girls Club surprised him and some friends with VIP tickets to the power couple's show that night.

Already floored, Morgan's night reached a whole new level when headliner DJ Khaled announced that he had a surprise scholarship for the 17-year-old — who was ranked third in his class and was a member of the Spanish honor society.

"Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for the Orlando, the chosen one … Keshawn Morgan," DJ Khaled can be heard saying in a video posted on Facebook by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "I see you."

"Oh my gosh, I can't believe it," a visibly shocked Morgan says in the video as his friends congratulate him. "It's amazing… I want to be a lawyer. I can't believe I won this."

As first reported by the Orlando Sentinel, the teen is one of 11 high school students nationwide who will receive $100,000 scholarships from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's respective charities, BeyGOOD Initiative and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

In a press release, the Carters announced that they will award more than $1 million in college scholarships during some of the final stops of their On the Run II world tour. Six scholarships have already been awarded in Atlanta, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans and Houston. Future stops on the tour include Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara and Seattle.

Other recipients have included an aspiring marine biologist from Miami and an Atlanta-based senior who plans on becoming a social worker.

The Boys & Girls Club of America is selecting the winners. To qualify, students must excel academically and demonstrate financial need for the upcoming 2018-2019 academic school year.

Morgan, who has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club for years and is now starting college applications, said that he's aiming for Ivy Leagues like Harvard University, as well as historically-black institutions like Howard University and Morehouse College.

"It's like a big weight lifted off my shoulders," he told the Sentinel, in reference to the scholarship. "Not just my shoulders but my mom's shoulders and my dad's."

The Evans High School senior is also the president of the theater society, a member of the UNICEF Club and Poetry Club and volunteers to help kids at the Boys and Girls Club.

Morgan was still in disbelief during his interview with the Sentinel. "I really couldn't believe it," he said."It was crazy."

