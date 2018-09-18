Couples are already blaming 'Fortnite' for their divorces 

You've probably heard of "football widows" — well now it seems there are "Fortnite" divorcees.

At least 200 couples in the United Kingdom filed for divorce in 2018 while citing addiction to online survival game "Fortnite" and other online games as one of the reasons for their parting of ways.

That's according to Divorce Online, a U.K. company that offers divorce services and resources.

There are more than 125 million registered "Fortnite" players around the world and the game has pulled in over $1 billion in revenue since launching in 2017, according to game developer Epic Games. But apparently there's a growing number of people who may wish they'd spent a little bit less time playing.

A recent blog post on Divorce Online's site notes that the company decided to compile all of the divorce petitions that mentioned addiction to "Fortnite" and other online games after noticing an uptick in the number of couples who cited the game when inquiring about divorce services.

The 200 U.K. couples who cited "Fortnite" and other online games when they filed divorce petitions with Divorce Online still only represented a small fraction of the total number of divorce proceedings this year, the company said. "These numbers equate to roughly 5% of the 4,665 petitions we have handled since the beginning of the year and as one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the UK, is a pretty good indicator," a spokesperson for Divorce Online wrote in a statement.

The spokesperson also wrote that "addiction to drugs, alcohol and gambling have often been cited as reasons for relationship breakdowns but the dawn of the digital revolution has introduced new addictions."