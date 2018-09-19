VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Ex-White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci is selling his $4 million Hamptons mansion — take a look inside 

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital and the Trump administration's White House communications director for 10 days in 2017, is selling his Southampton, New York beach house for $3.99 million.

Anthony Scaramucci's Southampton house for sale
Brown Harris Stevens
Anthony Scaramucci's Southampton house for sale

Scaramucci and wife Diedre Ball bought a larger home in Water Mill that was asking $7.49 million, according to Realtor.com.

Take a look inside the $3.99 million Southampton home.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Southampton house sits on a third of an acre, and it was recently renovated and expanded to 4,000 square feet.

The living room
Brown Harris Stevens
The living room

The main floor has a living room with a coiffered ceiling and fireplace.

Formal dining room
Brown Harris Stevens
Formal dining room

Additionally, there is a formal dining room, chef's kitchen and screened-in porch with expansive views over Scallop Pond Preserve, and the house is near the ocean.

The chef's kitchen
Brown Harris Stevens
The chef's kitchen

The second floor has a master suite with private balcony and two additional ensuite bedrooms.

Bedroom on the second floor
Brown Harris Stevens
Bedroom on the second floor

The lower level has a home theater, play room, gym and steam shower.

The outdoor pool
Brown Harris Stevens
The outdoor pool

There is an outdoor pool and dining area, built-in barbecue and basketball court.

Don't miss:

Oprah Winfrey just bought a $8.3 million mansion on an island near Seattle — take a look inside

Judge Judy buys a $9 million Newport, R.I., mansion — take a look inside

Kelly Clarkson just bought a new home in California — take a look inside the $8.75 million mansion she's selling in Tennessee

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

This $1,500 ice cream is the most expensive in America
This $1,500 ice cream is the most expensive in America   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...