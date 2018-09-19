Anthony Scaramucci, founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital and the Trump administration's White House communications director for 10 days in 2017, is selling his Southampton, New York beach house for $3.99 million.
Scaramucci and wife Diedre Ball bought a larger home in Water Mill that was asking $7.49 million, according to Realtor.com.
Take a look inside the $3.99 million Southampton home.
The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Southampton house sits on a third of an acre, and it was recently renovated and expanded to 4,000 square feet.
The main floor has a living room with a coiffered ceiling and fireplace.
Additionally, there is a formal dining room, chef's kitchen and screened-in porch with expansive views over Scallop Pond Preserve, and the house is near the ocean.
The second floor has a master suite with private balcony and two additional ensuite bedrooms.
The lower level has a home theater, play room, gym and steam shower.
There is an outdoor pool and dining area, built-in barbecue and basketball court.
