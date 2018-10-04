Deepak Chopra: How to let go of work worries in 3 powerful steps 

At work, do you ever get angry or frustrated? In those moments, your goals have likely gotten the best of you.

Our goals and needs serve as a constant motivation in our professional lives. At the end of the year, our managers evaluate us based on what we have accomplished and tie our success to specific things we have achieved. As a result, our goals can also leave us stressed, angry or even sleepless when we fall short. Those tough moments are signals we need to make a change in our mindset and our focus.

Luckily, a simple method can help you let go and focus less on results – which you can't control – and your work -- which you can. When you follow the 'law of detachment' and learn to let go, you'll notice that even more success can come your way.

Here is a three-step method for following the law of detachment at work.