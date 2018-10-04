VISIT CNBC.COM

Deepak Chopra: How to let go of work worries in 3 powerful steps 

At work, do you ever get angry or frustrated? In those moments, your goals have likely gotten the best of you.

Our goals and needs serve as a constant motivation in our professional lives. At the end of the year, our managers evaluate us based on what we have accomplished and tie our success to specific things we have achieved. As a result, our goals can also leave us stressed, angry or even sleepless when we fall short. Those tough moments are signals we need to make a change in our mindset and our focus.

Luckily, a simple method can help you let go and focus less on results – which you can't control – and your work -- which you can. When you follow the 'law of detachment' and learn to let go, you'll notice that even more success can come your way.

Here is a three-step method for following the law of detachment at work.

Step one: List your goals and desires

Make a list of your desires, goals and objectives. You can even think back to your long-lost New Year's resolutions. Then, take an inventory of your "to do" list at work. Is there any overlap between the two?

Chances are, you have made several commitments throughout the year that benefit you both professionally and personally. But all too often, we spin our wheels without truly thinking about why we're doing something and if we still want it. Soon our commitments start to control our thoughts and actions. Make sure you're making time to work toward the things that are most important to you.

Step two: Release control

Inhale, close your eyes and imagine a professional goal you most desire. Maybe it's a new task or a new position. Hold this idea in your mind. Then exhale. Breathe out and imagine that you are exhaling this goal and desire.

This process will help relieve anxiety and stress. It will also help you realize that your goals are human-made. Just as you easily attached to a desire or wish, you can just as easily detach. With detachment, you welcome the world as it is. That means you're not trying to control things, rather you observe the world develop around you.

Step three: See the bigger picture

Of course, letting go of your professional goals entirely may not be the best course of action. You don't want to be fired for negligence or disinterest. But this exercise of "letting go" will help you see the bigger picture. You'll gain perspective and start to adopt a broader view of your situation. You will realize that your actions are towards a larger goal. And what's more, if things don't go your way, you can adjust and make a new plan.

Reset your approach so you move forward but focus less on a specific destination. As we say in our personal philosophy: "Do the work but detach from the result."

Deepak Chopra and Kabir Sehgal. Chopra is the author of The Healing Self with Rudolph E. Tanzi, the founder of The Chopra Foundation, co-founder of Jiyo and The Chopra Center for Wellbeing. Sehgal is a New York Times bestselling author. He is a former vice president at JPMorgan Chase, multi-Grammy Award winner and U.S. Navy veteran. Chopra and Sehgal are co-creators of Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome, inspired by American immigrants.

