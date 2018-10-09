Selling Amazon stock is Suze Orman's No. 1 money regret—here's how much she could have made

Looking back on the past few decades, Suze Orman has one major money-related regret: Buying around $5,000 worth of Amazon stock in 1997 — and selling it just a few years later.

"If I had kept the number of shares that I had originally purchased for Amazon, oh my God, I can't even imagine what that would be worth today," the personal finance expert and best-selling author of "Women & Money" tells CNBC Make It. "It makes me sick to even tabulate it."

Orman first purchased shares of Amazon because she liked the branding. "I thought it was such a cool name for a stock," she says. "I could identify with the idea of me being a woman that wanted to be an Amazon."

She sold those shares when the company started taking off and, although she estimates that she quadrupled her money at the time, her shares would be worth millions today.

A $1,000 investment made at the time of Amazon's IPO in May 1997 would be worth around $1.2 million as of October 9, according to CNBC calculations. If Orman had invested her $5,000 around the same time and kept them, her shares would be worth more than $6 million.