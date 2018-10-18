Deepak Chopra: Taking these 3 steps will make people like and trust you at work

Ask yourself: Are you a giver or a taker? Be honest with yourself.

If you were slow to answer, there's a chance you may not be deliberately acting as a 'giver' at work, or someone who gives to others without hesitation.

This trait is essential for establishing meaningful relationships in any aspect of our lives, but especially at work. All too often, we are focused on advancing ourselves and pursuing our interests. We're focused on what we can 'take' from the world, a habit that causes our relationships to suffer.

Being a giver can also help you build a reputation for kindness. People will notice that you've taken the time to understand their needs and priorities. They'll remember how you've made them feel.

As a result, you'll have strengthened bonds and built trust, essential for collaborating, working well with others and getting big things accomplished.

Here is a three-step method for how you can follow the law of giving and receiving at work and help yourself and others find success.