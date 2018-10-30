Sleep expert suggests this simple 2-part strategy to stop your mind from racing

If you find yourself staring at the ceiling trying to quiet a racing mind, there's a simple two-part strategy that can help you get some much-needed rest.

A racing mind can create a vicious cycle when it comes to sleep. You might have already gone to bed anxious, worrying about projects for the next day and things you'll need to do. You might be replaying challenging events in your mind, ones you can't stop thinking about. Meanwhile, the hours tick by and you're no closer to the full night's rest you and your body desperately need for your big day.

Once you struggle to sleep, your body's stress system could be activated, wrote sleep specialist Katharina Lederle in her new book "Sleep Sense." Suddenly, you could become anxious. Your body might tense up. Your heart might even start to pound.