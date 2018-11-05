One founder shares 4 harsh truths all entrepreneurs must face

Being an entrepreneur takes courage. Your hard work will not guarantee you success or even a dependable income. Now and then, you'll find yourself at a fork in the road and you won't know which path to take. This is normal.
In these moments, reach out to others who have been in the spot you are in, facing the same challenges you are facing. Your decisions will not be easier to make but you will have the support and information you need to make smarter choices.
Entrepreneurship isn't for everyone. It's scary, messy and grueling. But remember: any success you gain from your hard-earned labor will bring you a sense of satisfaction and pride that's difficult to find any other way.
Elle Kaplan is the founder and CEO of LexION Capital, a fiduciary wealth management firm in New York City, serving high-net-worth individuals. She is also the chief investment officer and founder of LexION Alpha.
