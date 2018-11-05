One founder shares 4 harsh truths all entrepreneurs must face

You might have a great idea, but you will need to continually test and challenge it. If your idea doesn't get traction, you'll need to adapt it to ensure it meets your customers' needs. If you are successful, rivals will copy your idea and you will need to find ways to stay innovative and relevant.

Furthermore, you'll need to put in a significant amount of hard work to turn your idea or dream into a successful business. To do this, you will need to get comfortable with new tasks in unfamiliar fields, from drafting a business plan to crafting your marketing strategy.

Unlike a traditional job, you won't have a manager setting goals for you. You'll need to find ways to push your business forward and keep the momentum going.