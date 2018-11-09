52% of Americans have cried about money—but this simple 3-step plan can help

If you've ever ended up in tears over money, you're in good company. More than half of Americans admit they've cried because they didn't feel like they had enough, according to The Secret Financial Lives of Americans report based on research and a survey of over 2,200 U.S. adults.

It is, after all, incredibly common to be just scraping by. Over 70 percent of U.S. adults say they'd find it difficult if their paycheck was delayed by a week, according to a survey of over 30,000 adults conducted by the American Payroll Association released in September, and a majority of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings.

But even many high-earners feel overwhelmed: 41 percent of those who make over $200,000 say they've broken down at some point because they felt like they were coming up short.

That stress is largely about your mindset, your lifestyle and how much money Americans generally think is "enough," Saundra Davis, a financial coach and adjunct professor at Golden State University, tells CNBC Make It.

"There are only three things you can do if you are not happy with your financial situation: Make more, spend less or a combination of the two," Davis says. "There is no other magic."

That said, a few simple adjustments can make you feel vastly better about your situation. Here's a three-step process you can follow to get you on the right track.