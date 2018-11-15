Equity trader Lauren Simmons has signed a deal with production company AGC Studios to turn the inspiring story of her journey to becoming the youngest full-time female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange into a film.

Actress Kiersey Clemons will produce the film and also play Simmons on the big screen.

In June, CNBC Make It explored Simmons' journey in a widely-circulated profile and video. Simmons moved to New York after graduating from college in December 2016 with an initial plan for a career in medicine. A love of math drove her to pursue finance instead, and she landed a job at Rosenblatt Securities after applying through LinkedIn. She had one month to study for and take the Series 19, the exam all floor brokers must pass to earn their badge. She passed, becoming the youngest, and at the time, only, full-time female trader at the NYSE.

She says that in June, multiple production studios reaching out to her to discuss developing a biopic.

"I ultimately decided [on] AGC because of Kiersey," says Simmons. "I got to meet Kiersey and felt she resembled me a lot. She has such a beautiful personality and she genuinely wanted to share my story. Out of everyone that I met, I knew that she would do it very [honestly], and not make it into a story that isn't true."