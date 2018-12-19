Pay off your mortgage ASAP, experts say—here's why

Orman recommends that you aim to be mortgage-free by the time you retire. Better yet, pay it off even earlier.

"If you're going to buy a house, be responsible with it. And if you're going to stay living it that house for the rest of your life, pay off that mortgage as soon as you possibly can," she tells CNBC Make It.

Everything you owe, including your home, costs you money, and that can affect not just your bottom line but also your mental health. "Debt is bondage," she says. "You will never, ever, ever have financial freedom if you have debt."

Eliminating your mortgage payment is also a useful way to maximize your retirement savings, Orman says. Not only will you be able to put more away before you retire, but you'll have one less bill to pay in your golden years.