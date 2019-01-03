Hisham Tawfiq has been in plenty of high-stakes, high-stress situations. He's a former Marine, firefighter and state corrections officer. While he now spends most of his time on-set as an actor for the Emmy Award-winning TV series "The Blacklist," Tawfiq still works on one thing: thriving under pressure.

"I still work with my nerves, relaxing, calming down and just being my authentic self with whatever I do," Tawfiq tells CNBC Make It.

To overcome his anxiety, Tawfiq depends on three mental hacks he first learned in acting school. These simple strategies, he says, can help anyone succeed under pressure.