Clarkson, who grew up in a small town in Texas, recalls singing everywhere as a teen: in the shower, in her room, in choir competitions and, once, in an opera production put on by a local college. "Literally, I'd sing anywhere," she says.

She even found paid gigs: "I worked at Six Flags — I did the singing and dancing, like all those shows. Any option that was available to make money singing, I was like, 'OK.'"

She earned a few music scholarships but decided to forego college and move to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming a backup singer. She tells Raz: "I had a lot of older friends that I watched go to college and just waste their time. … I knew that I'd rather go out and almost like an apprentice-style, just start doing background vocals for people and then just kind of work my way up. So I chose to move to L.A. randomly."

She was 18 years old and broke but had peace of mind knowing that, "if it's the wrong decision, it's fine. You can always go back to school. And even if I didn't get a scholarship, I already had like four jobs. I hustled to make money because I had to for my car, gas.

"So, I don't know, I've just always known it'll work out as long as you're working your ass off."