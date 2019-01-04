After winning the first season of "American Idol" in 2002, Kelly Clarkson put out a No. 1 single and got a record deal — and that was just the beginning. The singer-songwriter, now 36, has sold over 25 million albums and won three Grammy Awards.
But Clarkson wasn't always in the spotlight and making millions of dollars. As a young adult, she was broke. Before her "Idol" audition, "I had nothing to my name," the star tells Guy Raz on an episode of Spotify's new podcast series, "The Rewind." "Literally, I had to make that top to go to this audition. I had like no clothes, no nothing."
Before taking the stage in front of the judges, Clarkson, just 20 at the time, showed off her outfit she had made from an old pair of jeans and joked with host Ryan Seacrest, "I'm gonna be a fashion designer if this doesn't work out."