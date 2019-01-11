3 mental truths all high performers embrace, says best-selling author and leadership coach

That doesn't mean you should treat coworkers like competitors, but it's important to recognize that your performance is evaluated not just through what you deliver, but in relation to how your peers perform. It doesn't mean that you have to be the best at everything, just remember that someone else is always trying to be the best at anything that you do.

The good news is that high performance isn't mandatory. You can still live a happy, healthy and wonderfully fulfilling life without being a high performer. Still, understanding the high performer mindset can help you create a solid springboard for all your future endeavors.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps uses a simple trick to stay focused on his goals