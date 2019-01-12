ABC's "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has a simple message for the new year: Get control of your finances.

"The No. 1 resolution you should make on New Year's Eve, and this is No. 1, is to pay down your debt," O'Leary told CNBC Make-It. "That is the most important thing you can do for your future."

"Of course you want health and happiness, and everybody wants everybody to have that," he adds. "But in terms of taking care of your family and you, paying down your debt is No. 1."

"New Year's Eve, you look at your credit card and you say to it, 'I'm paying off your balance buddy, and I'm going to do that before July,'" O'Leary says. "Make that a New Year's resolution.