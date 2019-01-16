These are the 10 most expensive US states for childcare

After paying the medical costs for the delivery and outfitting a nursery, new parents might think the hefty bills would end.

But depending on where you live, you could be spending almost 20 percent of your salary to cover childcare expenses.

And that's if you're entering parenthood with a partner. Single parents will spend even more to ensure their children are well-looked after while they're at work. The cost of center-based infant care exceeds 27 percent of the median household income for single parents in all states, according to data collected by Child Care Aware of America, a non-profit organization focused on improving the affordability of childcare in the U.S.

Childcare fees for families with two children cost more than the average mortgage payment in 35 states and the District of Columbia, while a year of infant care costs more in 28 states than the average tuition bill for a year at a public college, Child Care Aware found.

Below are the 10 places in the country where childcare bills for center-based infant and four-year-old care will cost you the most: