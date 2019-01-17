Investor Jack Bogle founded his legendary company based on his Princeton senior thesis

Determined to write his thesis on a subject no one else had tackled, he took to one of Princeton's many libraries for research. That's when, in December of 1949, Bogle discovered an issue of Fortune magazine.

He paused on an article titled "Big Money in Boston" that described the mutual fund industry, one it said was "tiny but contentious." The piece focused on a company called Massachusetts Investors Trust, one of the first of these companies, according to Business Insider.

The article said that the industry could be very influential and that it could be the "ideal champion of the small stockholder." The description caught Bogle's attention and he decided on the spot to pursue the topic further for his thesis.

Bogle would spend countless hours researching and analyzing the industry. In the end, he earned a top grade and graduated Princeton magna cum laude. "It was a delightful, if totally unexpected, finale for my academic career at Princeton," he said at the 2004 talk.

The resulting 130-page paper reached key conclusions that would lay the groundwork for Bogle's career and investing philosophy, he explained in a 1993 essay for the Journal of Portfolio Management.

Some of these ideas included the argument that mutual funds "may make no claim to superiority over the market averages" and "future growth can be maximized by reducing sales charges and management fees."

The paper also led to an important mentor. Walter Morgan, a 1920 Princeton grad and the founder of the Wellington Fund, read his thesis and later agreed to hire him. "Largely as a result of his thesis," he said to his staff at the time, "we have added Mr. Bogle to our Wellington organization."

That job helped launch his professional career. "He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime," said Bogle.